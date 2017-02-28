Superb Connectivity: Navi 80 IntelliLink for Opel Vivaro and Movano

IntelliLink is synonymous for all round infotainment and superb connectivity at Opel. As of now, this can also be applied to the Vivaro and Movano commercial vehicles and no longer just to the passenger car models with the ‘Blitz’. The two Opel transporters can now be ordered with the new Navi 80 IntelliLink with real time traffic function as an option. The system is easy to operate via the 7-inch color touchscreen, buttons on the steering wheel or voice control. The navigation unit can also provide the driver with real-time traffic updates and provide alternative routes before getting stuck in traffic thanks to its digital connectivity. In addition, the point of interest function suggests locations for breaks by displaying the whereabouts of shops and restaurants for example.

“The real time traffic function of the new Navi 80 IntelliLink is especially interesting for traders,” said Steffen Raschig, Opel/Vauxhall Director Commercial Vehicles. “The timely traffic congestion warnings help them save time – which is an important expense factor! The new connected navigation system helps Vivaro and Movano drivers save money.”

The innovative TomTom Live Services make this possible: To date, the systems used radio-based TMC data (Traffic Message Channel) updated several times every hour – elsewhere, the new Live Services (free of charge until the end of 2020) use information for various sources. This enables them to constantly evaluate the incoming traffic data and provide alternative routes. Up-to-date weather updates are also available. This also facilitates efficient route planning as weather-related obstructions can be avoided in advance.

The chosen route is displayed in 2D or 3D on the 7-inch color touchscreen. Furthermore, arrows and additional announcement help the driver stay on the right road. Maps of all European countries are available.

However, Navi 80 IntelliLink offers more than needs-based and up-to-date navigation. It also guarantees all round infotainment with superb connectivity possibilities. Personal smartphones can easily be connected via USB or Bluetooth®, thus enabling audio streaming. All important smartphone functionalities are accessible via the buttons on the steering wheel or via voice control. Contacts and recent calls, amongst others, are displayed on the customizable 7-inch IntelliLink screen. In addition, the integrated USB port enables video and photograph transmission along with smartphone connection and further external devices can be coupled via the AUX-In port. Owners of an Apple device can also use Siri Eyes Free voice control.[1]

Navi 80 IntelliLink is available for a net price of €1,150 in the Opel Vivaro, fitting the Movano with the ultra-modern infotainment system will cost €1,500. Sound quality and the amount of radio stations available can both be increased by adding digital radio reception DAB+ to the Navi 80 IntelliLink system for an additional €120 (all prices RRP excluding VAT in Germany).

[1] Compatible with following Apple products: Apple iPhone 4S, 5, 5C & 5S, 6, 6 Plus, Apple iPad (3rd and 4th generation) along with iPad mini and Apple iPod touch (4th generation). Siri is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.