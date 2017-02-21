Superb adds to trophy haul with 2017 Fleet World honours victory

The ŠKODA Superb has added to its incredible list of industry and media accolades with another awards win. Fleet World magazine has awarded ŠKODA’s flagship model its Best Upper Medium car title for the second year in succession – confirming its status as one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the sector.

Commenting on the Superb’s triumph, the Fleet World Honours judging panel concluded: “With its upmarket styling, cavernous interior space and incredible value for money, the Superb punches well above its weight in this segment. Factor in some great engine options and it’s impossible to argue with, increasingly taking customers from premium brands and with sales weighted towards higher trim levels.”

Since its launch in 2015, the Superb has won 19 UK automotive industry titles, including Scottish Car of the Year, Auto Express Best Family Car and Estate Car, The Telegraph Best Family Car and What Car? Best Estate Car.

The Superb has proved to an exceptionally popular choice with fleet operators and company car drivers since its introduction. Along with the Yeti and Octavia, the Superb range features a special SE Technology trim grade that has been specifically fine-tuned to meet the demands of fleet drivers and operators. For example, all Superb SE Technology models include Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Amundsen satellite navigation, SmartLink connectivity, Drive mode selection and Alcantara / leather upholstery. The Superb SE Technology GreenLine returns 76.4mpg and emits just 96g/km CO2, further reducing running costs for business customers.

Superb SE Technology prices start from £22,780 for the hatch and £24,060 for the estate version.

