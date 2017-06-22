Summer Experience: Maserati and Marriott join forces on the Costa Smeralda

A partnership of excellence between the Marriott Costa Smeralda hotels – Cala di Volpe, Romazzino, Pitrizza and Cervo – and Maserati. The four hotels, timeless icons of one of the world’s most exclusive destinations, will be hosting Maserati models throughout the summer season. The Ghibli executive sports sedan, the Quattroporte flagship and the Levante, the first SUV in the Brand’s more than a century of history, will be available for a truly unique driving experience.

Simple, discreet luxury, elegance and quality: these are the shared characteristics underlying a successful partnership, in which the prestigious automotive Brand is a guest in one of Sardinia’s most picturesque areas, a timeless paradise that has conserved its appeal.

Overlooking the bay of the same name, one of the most beautiful hideaways on the Costa Smeralda, the Cala di Volpe was built in the style of a traditional fishing village, with arcades, stone floors, archways and steps: designed in 1962 by architect Jacques Couëlle and extended in 1971, the hotel is a perfect blend of landscape and architecture. A wooden bridge is immersed in the crystal-clear waters of the sea, while the beach is surrounded by myrtle and broom bushes: Sardinia’s distinctive rocks frame the bay, helping to create the unique atmosphere of one of the Mediterranean’s most magical landscapes.

Hotel Romazzino, built in 1965 by architect Michele Busiri Vici, is the Costa Smeralda’s most iconic seaside holiday resort. A hotel unlike anything else in the world, where the sea can be experienced in all its aspects: by relaxing on the enchanting beach of pure white sand, by savouring delicacies at the Barbecue Restaurant a short stroll from the crystal-clear waters, or by joining in the fun of the many outdoor activities on offer. The hotel dominates the splendid turquoise-blue bay with its whitewashed exterior, curved lines and arched windows, while the wonderful flower gardens lead to the nearby beach.

Hotel Pitrizza is one of the world’s most exclusive hotels. It is a romantic location for those in search of peace and the utmost privacy, in close contact with the pristine nature and timeless beauty of the Costa Smeralda. Designed in 1963 by the architect Luigi Vietti, the hotel is the quintessence of luxury. A group of villas, perfectly set in their natural surroundings, scattered amidst rocks and flowers, a splendid private beach where space is raised to the status of relaxation, a sea-water pool carved into the wind-sculpted rocks and a striking view of the bay: an exclusive refuge of natural beauty.

Cervo Hotel, designed in 1962 by famous architect Luigi Vietti, is the ideal place for those wishing to stay in the heart of Porto Cervo. Open all year, the hotel overlooks the village’s central square, a stone’s throw from the most famous boutiques and the Marina with its luxury yachts. A refuge of refined simplicity, which fits attractively into the Costa Smeralda’s natural surroundings and typical style. The hotel offers a wide choice of bars and restaurants, a private beach accessible by shuttle service, fitness centre and a congress centre able to host any type of meeting, reception or event.

Maserati stars on the Costa Smeralda in its Summer Experience, an exclusive programme which offers guests the opportunity to get to know and road-test the Ghibli executive sports sedan, the Quattroporte flagship and the Levante SUV. This unique experience enables the hotels’ clients to make first-hand contact with the Maserati marque.

The Quattroporte and the Ghibli are characterised by 3 litre V6 Twin-Turbo engines and rear-wheel drive, with power outputs ranging from 350 to 410 hp. There is also a Q4 all-wheel drive version as well as the 3 litre V6 Turbo Diesel delivering up to 275 hp, while the Quattroporte is also available with the massive 530 hp V8 Twin-Turbo.

The Levante is fitted with a 3 litre V6 Twin-Turbo petrol engine with power outputs of 350 and 430 hp, and a 275 hp 3 litre V6 Turbo diesel. All power units are combined with the “Q4″ intelligent all-wheel drive system and skyhook suspensions with air-springs with several height settings.

