Home > News Releases > Sumitomo Electric exhibits at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2017

Sumitomo Electric exhibits at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2017

May 18, 2017

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. will showcase its products at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2017, held in Yokohama, Japan (May 24-26, 2017) and Nagoya (June 28-30).

Sumitomo Electric will present its advanced products related to information networks, power supply networks, and polymer material applications in a joint booth with Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd. and Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd.

We are looking forward to your visit to our booth.

View the full press release here.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
