Subaru debuts upgraded US-spec WRX and WRX STI at 2017 NAIAS

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FHI), the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, will debut an upgraded 2018 Subaru WRX and WRX STI models (US specs.) at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) to be held in Detroit, Michigan.

The WRX and WRX STI are the symbol of Subaru AWD (All-Wheel Drive) sport performance. The unique sports sedan combines impressive sport performance with practicality of a four-door sedan. Subaru and WRX models’ distinctive values such as driving performance, safety and practicality have been further pursued in the development of 2018 model.

Driving performance required for the WRX models have been enhanced with suspension tuning to deliver improved steering stability and a flat, comfortable ride. As the top grade model of the WRX series, WRX STI also employs a revised DCCD (Driver’s Control Center Differential) AWD system, delivering exhilarating driving experience. In addition, safety and practicality have been enhanced with features such as Steering Responsive Headlights*1 and new Auto Vehicle Hold*2. During development, Subaru achieved superior driving performance, safety and practicality at a high level, highlighting the unique character of WRX series.

View full press release here

