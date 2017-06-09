Subaru debuts Limited Edition WRX STI TYPE RA and Subaru BRZ tS in the U.S.

Subaru Corporation today announced two new performance models for the U.S. market: the Subaru WRX STI TYPE RA and the Subaru BRZ tS. Based on the WRX STI and the Subaru BRZ, these limited edition models were engineered by Subaru’s motorsports subsidiary, Subaru Tecnica International (STI) for the U.S. market. Each vehicle is limited to 500 units and vehicles will arrive at U.S. retailers in early 2018.

As part of the product strategy set out in the company’s mid-term management vision, Subaru is strengthening efforts to enhance its STI brand. Introduction of these high performance vehicles in the U.S. is aimed at further enhancing the presence of the STI brand in Subaru’s largest market.

Subaru selected the WRX STI and the BRZ for base vehicles as they are two icons that represent Subaru’s excellent driving performance.

The WRX STI TYPE RA takes the outstanding AWD sports performance of the base WRX STI to a new level. The weight of the vehicle has been reduced by adopting the carbon fiber roof panel and pedestal wing, and the 2.5-liter horizontally opposed engine offers increased output.

The Subaru BRZ tS, developed in pursuit of delivering the joy of driving, features flexible V-braces and draw stiffeners, which improve the vehicle’s responsiveness and result in superior chassis performance. This enhances the instinctive precision handling offered by the ultra-low center of gravity for which the base vehicle is renowned.

The two models are furnished inside and out with exclusive detailing to heighten expectations for high performance and to magnify the joy of owning these vehicles.

WRX STI TYPE RA (US specs.) SUBARU BRZ tS (US specs.)

[ Main features of WRX STI TYPE RA (US specs.) ] ■ Mechanism

・ Exclusive engine control unit (ECU)

・ Reinforced pistons

・ Exclusive air intake duct and air cleaner

・ Exclusive performance muffler and rear exhaust pipe

・ BBS lightweight 19-inch forged aluminum wheels (gold)

・ Exclusive Bilstein dampers and coil springs

・ Brembo front monoblock opposed-piston 6-pot brake calipers (silver coated) with drilled disk rotors

・ Brembo rear monoblock opposed-piston 2-pot brake calipers (silver coated) with drilled disk rotors

■ Exterior

・ Exclusive front grille (with cherry-red accent)

・ Exclusive front under-spoiler

・ Black side garnish with STI emblem

・ Dry carbon roof

・ Dry carbon rear spoiler

・ Exclusive rear bumper (with cherry-red accent and air outlet grille)

・ WRX STI TYPE RA rear ornament

・ Black colored door mirrors

・ Black colored roof antenna (shark fin type)

■ Interior

・ Exclusive steering wheel (Ultrasuede®*1)

・ RECARO front bucket seats embossed with STI logo

・ Push-type engine switch (red)

・ Exclusive serial-number plate

*1: Ultrasuede® is the registered trademark of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

[ Main features of SUBARU BRZ tS (US specs.) ] ■ Mechanism

・ Flexible V-shaped bar (Engine compartment)

・ Flexible draw stiffener (Front suspension)

・ Lightweight 18-inch cast aluminum wheels (black)

・ Exclusive 215/40R18 high performance tires (Michelin Pilot Sport 4)

・ Exclusive SACHS*2 dampers and coil springs

・ Brembo front opposed-piston 4-pot brake calipers (red coated)

・ Brembo front opposed-piston 2-pot brake calipers (red coated)

*2: SACHS is a brand owned by ZF Friedrichshafen AG

■ Exterior

・ Exclusive front bumper (with cherry-red accent and mesh-type cover)

・ Exclusive front under-spoiler

・ Black colored door mirrors

・ Exclusive side under-spoiler

・ Exclusive rear side under-spoiler

・ Exclusive rear bumper (with cherry-red accent)

・ Dry carbon rear spoiler

・ Exclusive ornaments (front and rear)

・ Black colored SUBARU BRZ rear ornament

・ Black colored roof antenna (shark fin type)

■ Interior

・ Exclusive steering wheel (black and red combination with red stitching)

・ Exclusive speedometer with STI logo

・ Exclusive front seats [Alcantara®*3 / leather combination seats (black and red combination)] with a model name logo

・ Exclusive red-colored seat belts

・ Exclusive red-colored door grip

・ Push-type engine switch (red)

*3: Alcantara® is the registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A.

<Major Specifications of WRX STI TYPE RA (US specs.)>

Body size

(Overall length / width / height) 4,595 x 1,795 x 1,475*4mm Wheelbase 2,650 mm Engine 2.5-liter Horizontally-Opposed four cylinder turbo

EJ25 engine Displacement 2,498cc Transmission 6MT Maximum output 310hp/6,000rpm Maximum torque 290lb.-ft./4,000rpm Tire size 245/35 R19 Seating capacity 5

*4： Roof height is 1,465mm.

<Major Specifications of SUBARU BRZ tS (US specs.)>

Body size

(Overall length / width / height) 4,260 x 1,775 x 1,320*5mm Wheelbase 2,570 mm Engine 2.0-liter Horizontally-Opposed four cylinder

FA20 engine Displacement 1,998cc Transmission 6MT Maximum output 205hp/7,000rpm Maximum torque 156lb.-ft./6,400-6,800rpm Tire size 215/40 R18 Seating capacity 4

*5： Roof height is 1,280mm.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.