Subaru to debut all-new “Subaru XV” at 2017 Geneva International Motor Show

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FHI), the manufacturer of Subaru automobiles, today announced that the all-new Subaru XV will make its world debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show to be held in Switzerland (Press day: March 7 – 8 / Open to the public: March 9 – 19, 2017).

The all-new Subaru XV will be unveiled at the press conference scheduled for 11:00 AM (Central European Time) on March 7 at Subaru booth following a speech by FHI President & CEO, Yasuyuki Yoshinaga.

The special site opens today on the Subaru Global Site.

http://www.subaru-global.com/ms2017/geneva

The site will feature information updates relating to the Geneva International Motor Show including Subaru’s press conference.

