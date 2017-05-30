Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2017 (Flash Report)

May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017

April 2017

April 2017 Jan-Apr 2017
Units 2017 vs 2016 Units ’17 vs ’16
Domestic Production
*1
59,378
 -0.3% First y/y decrease in 2 months
236,790
 -3.0%
Overseas Production
*2
31,364
 +31.6% 11th consecutive month of y/y increase
134,381
 +51.9%
Global Production Total
90,742
 +8.8% 9th consecutive month of y/y increase
371,171
 +11.6%
Passenger Vehicles 9,495 +20.4% 4th consecutive month of y/y increase 53,931 +19.6%
Mini Vehicles 2,226 -1.1% First y/y decrease in 2 months 12,835 +2.4%
Japan Sales Total 11,721 +15.6% 7th consecutive month of y/y increase 66,766 +15.8%
Export Total *3
48,371
 -13.2% 3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
177,590
 -9.8%

Production

  • Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
  • Overseas production significantly increased year-on-year, due to increased production capacity as well as the all-new Impreza’s start of production in November 2016

Sales in Japan

  • Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by continued strong demand for the all-new Impreza launched in October 2016.
  • Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella and Pleo sales.

Exports

  • Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

