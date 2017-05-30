Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2017 (Flash Report)

April 2017

April 2017 Jan-Apr 2017 Units 2017 vs 2016 Units ’17 vs ’16 Domestic Production *1 59,378 -0.3% First y/y decrease in 2 months 236,790 -3.0% Overseas Production *2 ☆ 31,364 +31.6% 11th consecutive month of y/y increase 〇 134,381 +51.9% Global Production Total ☆ 90,742 +8.8% 9th consecutive month of y/y increase 〇 371,171 +11.6% Passenger Vehicles 9,495 +20.4% 4th consecutive month of y/y increase 53,931 +19.6% Mini Vehicles 2,226 -1.1% First y/y decrease in 2 months 12,835 +2.4% Japan Sales Total 11,721 +15.6% 7th consecutive month of y/y increase 66,766 +15.8% Export Total *3 48,371 -13.2% 3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease 177,590 -9.8%

Production

Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.

Overseas production significantly increased year-on-year, due to increased production capacity as well as the all-new Impreza’s start of production in November 2016

Sales in Japan

Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by continued strong demand for the all-new Impreza launched in October 2016.

Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella and Pleo sales.

Exports

Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

