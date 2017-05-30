Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for April 2017 (Flash Report)

April 2017
|April 2017
|Jan-Apr 2017
|Units
|2017 vs 2016
|Units
|’17 vs ’16
|
Domestic Production
*1
|
59,378
|-0.3%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
|
236,790
|-3.0%
|
Overseas Production
*2
|
☆
31,364
|+31.6%
|11th consecutive month of y/y increase
|
〇
134,381
|+51.9%
|Global Production Total
|
☆
90,742
|+8.8%
|9th consecutive month of y/y increase
|
〇
371,171
|+11.6%
|Passenger Vehicles
|9,495
|+20.4%
|4th consecutive month of y/y increase
|53,931
|+19.6%
|Mini Vehicles
|2,226
|-1.1%
|First y/y decrease in 2 months
|12,835
|+2.4%
|Japan Sales Total
|11,721
|+15.6%
|7th consecutive month of y/y increase
|66,766
|+15.8%
|
Export Total *3
|
48,371
|-13.2%
|3rd consecutive month of y/y decrease
|
177,590
|-9.8%
Production
- Domestic production decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
- Overseas production significantly increased year-on-year, due to increased production capacity as well as the all-new Impreza’s start of production in November 2016
Sales in Japan
- Passenger vehicle sales increased year-on-year, led by continued strong demand for the all-new Impreza launched in October 2016.
- Mini vehicle sales decreased year-on-year due to a decline in the Stella and Pleo sales.
Exports
- Exports from Japan decreased year-on-year, as production of the Impreza for North America was moved from Japan to the U.S.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis