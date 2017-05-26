Stylish, swift and comfortable: The 2018 Acura RDX arrives in showrooms tomorrow

The 2018 Acura RDX arrives in dealer showrooms tomorrow with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $35,800. The stylish, swift and comfortable RDX offers a polished yet dynamic driving experience, room for five adults and a long list of desirable features including available AcuraWatch safety and driver-assistive technologies and a smooth, powerful V6 engine as standard equipment. The 2018 RDX continues to be one of the most balanced SUVs, in terms of dynamic performance and fuel efficiency, in its segment.

The 2018 Acura RDX is powered by a 3.5-liter SOHC i-VTEC V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) producing peak output of 279 horsepower (SAE net) and 252 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net). Abundant mid-range torque endows the RDX with a responsive yet unstressed driving character, while the Variable Cylinder Management system helps the RDX to earn EPA fuel economy ratings of 20/28/233 mpg for front-drive models, and 19/27/223 mpg when equipped with all-wheel drive.

The AcuraWatch™ suite of technologies is available as a standalone option on the base model and with the Technology Package, and is standard equipment with the Advance Package. Acura recently surpassed the 100,000-unit mark in U.S. sales of vehicles that include AcuraWatch, with RDX representing approximately 30 percent of those sales. The RDX AcuraWatch suite includes:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

A popular choice for buyers, the RDX and sibling MDX are also two of the top three luxury SUVs for consumers under 35 years old2. The RDX earned the 2017 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award in the Premium Compact Crossover/SUV segment.

