Stephan Tarnutzer, Vice President, Electronics, FEV confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Stephan Tarnutzer, Vice President, Electronics, FEV has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Stephan A. Tarnutzer is Vice President, Electronics at FEV North America. Prior to joining FEV, Mr. Tarnutzer held positions with Siemens Europe and DaimlerChrysler, where he developed expertise in the areas of electronic control systems and test equipment.

Prior to FEV’s acquisition of DGE, Mr. Tarnutzer, as Chief Executive of DGE, successfully positioned DGE from a very specialised automotive supplier to full-service electronics engineering, production, and consulting firm. Today, FEV supplies products and services not only for the OEMs but also the automotive aftermarket. Under Mr. Tarnutzer’s technical guidance, the electronics group has become a pioneer in a diverse grouping of automotive electronic fields such as OEM and aftermarket electronic control modules, hybrid, electric, and battery systems, automated test systems, and connected vehicle related design and test services.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

