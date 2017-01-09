Stavros Mitrakis appointed new CEO of Preh Car Connect

Effective January 1, 2017, 44-year-old Stavros Mitrakis became the new CEO of Dresden-based Preh Car Connect GmbH. He thus replaces 54-year-old Dr. Ralf Voß, who held the position temporarily following Preh’s acquisition of the former TechniSat Automotive. To ensure the best possible coordination of Preh’s ongoing business (especially car HMI), Mitrakis has also been appointed to the boards of Preh Holding and Preh GmbH, where he will represent Preh Car Connect. Stavros Mitrakis was most recently Senior Director for Research & Development at Panasonic Automotive & Industrial Systems Europe GmbH in Langen. Before that, he held a number of leading roles at Harman/Becker Automotive Systems GmbH in Karlsbad. He is an engineering graduate of Reutlingen University (FH) and originally comes from Stuttgart.

The management board of Preh Car Connect GmbH now comprises CEO Stavros Mitrakis; CTO Stefan Gottschlag (37), responsible for product development; COO Benjamin Lobenz (36), the director of production processes and locations; and commercial director (CFO) Chris Wenzel (41).

Preh Holding President & CEO Christoph Hummel said of the appointment of Preh Car Connect’s new CEO: “Stavros Mitrakis represents our ideal candidate for our ambitious growth plans in the market segments for connectivity, infotainment and telematics. He brings to Preh not only the necessary leadership experience but also exactly the technical know-how we were seeking for this position. His inclusion on the boards of Preh Holding and Preh GmbH will also promote the integration of the new company into the Preh Group. At the same time, I would like to thank Dr. Ralf Voß, a proven expert in the automobile industry, for the outstanding support he provided during the enormously important transition in which TechniSat Automotive was turned into Preh Car Connect.”

