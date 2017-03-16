Statement by Volkswagen AG

The Volkswagen Group comments as follows on the report in the Handelsblatt newspaper concerning the search carried out at the law firm of Jones Day:

“We consider the action of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Munich to be unacceptable in every respect. In our opinion, a search carried out on the premises of a law firm which has been instructed by a company is a clear breach of the principles of the rule of law laid down in the Code of Criminal Procedure. This has also been expressly confirmed by the Federal Constitutional Court in the case of another law firm. We will take all the action at our disposal against these proceedings.”

