Statement responding to UK Government clean air consultation

Jaguar Land Rover has responded to today’s publication of the UK Government’s consultation on improving air quality. Jeremy Hicks, Jaguar Land Rover UK Managing Director, said: “We welcome the consultation recognising the fundamental difference between older vehicles which contribute to air pollution and clean, new diesels which are part of the air quality solution.

“Our latest Eu6 diesel engines are among the cleanest in the world. Highly efficient diesel particulate filters now capture 99.9% of all particles, and we are making further emissions improvements with every new model year vehicle.

“Pollutant emission levels for new diesels are comparable to the equivalent petrol engines, but with CO2 emissions that are around 20% lower. Our customers demand greater fuel economy all the time, and new diesels deliver that.

“Customers can be reassured that Jaguar Land Rover is continuing to invest in cleaner technology, with £1bn invested at our Engine Manufacturing Centre near Wolverhampton, as well as a major hybrid and electrification programme.

“Older car engines are just one potential source of urban air pollutants, and we’d be keen to see the strategy tackling air quality across a range of pollution sources including heating, public transport and shipping.”

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover is cutting through the noise of the political debate about diesel by introducing impartial and factual guidance, through retailers, for customers – helping them make an informed decision on whether they should buy a petrol or diesel.

Jeremy Hicks added: “Recent publicity around the diesel debate has caused significant confusion for customers; we are seeing more and more people ask us whether they should be buying a petrol or a diesel. We have a range of both efficient clean petrol and diesel options so we are providing a simple unbiased guide for customers to make an informed choice.”

