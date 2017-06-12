Statement further to the appointment of Mr Lohscheller as CEO of Opel/Vauxhall

“We fully support the decision to appoint Mr. Lohscheller who will be surrounded by Opel’s best talents to bring Opel / Vauxhall to new horizons for the benefit of its employees, customers and partners. My personal interactions with Michael have been extremely positive, where he has shown a great deal of insight of Opel and Vauxhall, as well as a solid understanding of the international marketplace. I am enthusiastic about the idea of contributing to the rebirth of Opel as a sustainable German-based company within Groupe PSA.” said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.