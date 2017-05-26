Stable steering and good mileage – introducing the new Nokian Hakka Truck Steer

Since the introduction of multi-use, all-season Nokian Hakka Truck Drive, we have been hearing the question “when will you introduce Hakka Truck Steer?”. The questions have been answered – the Nokian Hakka Truck range will be complemented with the new premium all-season Nokian Hakka Truck Steer.

With Nokian Hakka Truck Steer, Nokian Tyres sets out to create an optimized feature set for all-weather long and medium haul steering axle tyre. The result is a new kind of tyre with good wear resistance, low rolling resistance, and grip on wet as well as snowy roads – all this while being pleasantly quiet.

Grip on any road

“Nokian Hakka Truck Steer is packed with innovations”, says Teppo Siltanen, Product Manager at Nokian Heavy Tyres. “One of them is a whole new type of sipe activator – we call them ‘Oka’ (Finnish for ‘Thorn’) because of their shape.”

The efficient siping is one of the factors that give Nokian Hakka Steer its grip. “It is a new generation all-weather tread design with 3PMSF approval”, Siltanen explains. “You can really count on your tyre around the year.”

Reliable kilometers

Another important feature is, of course, the mileage. Nokian Hakka Truck Steer is designed to last. “First of all, the wider tread and even wear pattern give you better mileage”, says Teppo Siltanen. “Also, we sat down to innovate ways to prevent stone trapping. We came up with a new kind of stepped rock resistors on the groove walls, making the tyre carcass less susceptible to damage from stone drilling.”

Economical choice

According to Siltanen, the demand for non-compromising all-weather tyres has been growing in the past years. Nokian Hakka Truck Steer answers perfectly to this demand. “It offers good fuel economy and many, many trouble-free kilometers on the European as well as Nordic roads”, he concludes. “It has a very well-balanced set of features, making Nokian Hakka Truck Steer a good value for money”.

Main features:

All-season steer axle tyre for long and medium haul

3PMSF marking

Improved grip with “Oka” sipe activators

Extended mileage thanks to wide tread and even wear pattern

Less stone trapping with the new stepped rock resistor

Availability

315/80R22.5 Q3/2017

315/70R22.5 Q3/2017

295/80R22.5 Q4/2017

385/65R22.5 Q1/2018

