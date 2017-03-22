SsangYong Rexton – The best value tow car?

Rexton, the flagship four-wheel drive SUV in the SsangYong range, now features a 3,500kg towing capacity following approval by the VCA – the UK Vehicle Certification Agency responsible for Vehicle Type Approval.

“This is great news for our customers, many of whom want to tow large caravans, double horse boxes, boats and heavy equipment work trailers,” says Paul Williams, CEO of SsangYong Motor UK, “and unquestionably makes Rexton one of the best value tow cars in the market.”

Rexton is powered by a 2.2 litre Euro 6 turbo diesel engine, and available with the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or Mercedes-Benz 7-speed automatic.

Maximum power is 178ps and torque 400Nm, with maximum torque delivered from a low of 1,400rpm and maintained through a wide range up to 2,800rpm for smooth, progressive driving. CO2 emissions are 184g/km on the manual transmission model, while fuel economy is up to 40mpg (Combined cycle).

Built on a steel ladder chassis and now with its 3.5 tonne towing capacity, the SsangYong Rexton is a serious off-roader and tow-car, yet with all the equipment and creature comforts expected of a motorway cruiser.

Noted for being extremely capable off-road, the Rexton uses a body-on-frame construction for maximum strength. It features double wishbone and coil spring suspension to the front, and a five-link rigid axle with coil springs at the rear, while the EX automatic and ELX models feature multi-link rear suspension for an even more comfortable ride.

The driver can select low range when going off road which splits the torque equally between the front and rear axles to provide all round traction, and ensures optimum grip across the most challenging terrain.

Available with either five or seven seats, the Rexton range is comprehensively equipped with the range topping ELX featuring a luxurious beige/grey leather interior, new multi-function leather covered steering wheel, distinctive 18” Diamond cut alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, auto-dipping rear view mirror, heated rear seats and Sat Nav.

With prices starting from only £22,995 on the road, Rexton has an almost unrivalled position in the 4×4 sector.

The commercial model in the range, the Rexton CSE, also benefits from the increased towing capacity. Priced from only £19,495 (ex VAT), this new 2.2 litre van has an almost unrivalled position in the LCV sector.

