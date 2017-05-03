SsangYong adds increased safety for Tivoli and Tivoli XLV

The SsangYong Tivoli – the brand’s first B-segment SUV, retains its stylish good looks and class-leading levels of equipment and interior space, while also receiving a number of significant safety enhancements for 2017.

Safety features available include Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

“This is a quantum leap forward in safety for cars in this class,” says Paul Williams, CEO of SsangYong Motor UK. “I am really proud of what our colleagues in Korea have achieved, and it means we can now offer cars that achieve the 4-star NCAP rating.”

Further enhancements for both driver and passengers include a fully adjustable steering wheel for rake and reach, improved ventilation for the front seat passengers, and reclining rear seats for optimum comfort on long journeys. A new 2-position base for the boot floor also provides increased load carrying practicality and flexibility.

Tivoli XLV, the extended bodied multi-role ‘SUV estate’ derived from the Tivoli platform, also receives the same safety upgrades and improvements for 2017, with the addition of heated rear seats for extra passenger comfort in winter.

Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking

Evaluating data from the vehicle’s on-board camera, Forward Collision Warning (FCW) can detect a potential collision with a vehicle, pedestrian or obstacle. If a collision appears imminent, the FCW system will warn the driver.

If there is insufficient response from the driver, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) will intervene with appropriate braking force to stop the vehicle or minimise damage.

Step 1 Vehicle detected ahead

Step 2 Driver warned of imminent potential danger

Step 3 System temporarily takes control of the brakes

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Warning is designed to alert the driver that the vehicle is about to deviate from a traffic lane.

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Keeping Assist then helps the car stay toward the centre of the lane by applying a small amount of counter-steering force.

Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist

Step 1 Lane markings monitored in front

Step 2 Driver warned of lane departure

Step 3 System temporarily takes control of the steering

Traffic Sign Recognition

This system recognises speed limit signs and provides the driver with an on-screen warning

High Beam Assist

High Beam Assist detects on-coming vehicles at night and dips the headlight high beam. The system also tracks the rear lights of vehicles in front and dips the high beam accordingly.

Tivoli EX includes Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking, the ELX and all Tivoli XLV models receive the full safety pack comprising all six safety features, giving all these cars their 4-star NCAP rating.

Passenger safety is a top priority with Tivoli and Tivoli XLV, and all cars come as standard with seven airbags including front, side and curtain airbags plus a driver’s knee airbag, multi-function Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Active Rollover Protection, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist and Emergency Stop Signal, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a warning reminder on all five seat belt positions.

There is a choice of engines which include Euro 6 compliant 1.6 litre Euro 6 petrol or 1.6 litre diesel engine, and matched with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed Aisin automatic, two-wheel drive or 4×4, depending on model.

5-year limitless mileage warranty

All models in the SsangYong range are covered by a best-in-class 5-year limitless mileage warranty. Designed to be totally transparent and give customers complete peace of mind, ‘limitless’ means just that: not a maximum mileage condition that some brands impose in their small print. All the major mechanical components are covered including wheel bearings, suspension joints and bushes, steering joints, shock absorbers and even the audio system. Wearable components such as clutch discs and brake friction materials which could have their life reduced by poor driving are covered for one year or 12,500 miles, and the battery and paintwork for three years

