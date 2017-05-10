Spots available for “Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge” teen safe-driving classes in Bradenton

Spots are still available for parents seeking to sign up their teens for one of four available “Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge” teen safe-driving classes scheduled for May 20-21 at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Parents can register teens for the complimentary classes, returning for the second year to the Bradenton area, at http://mopar.com/road-ready/register.

More than 3,500 teens and parents — who are also eligible to participate in the program along with their children — have learned safe and defensive driving techniques through “Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge” training. “Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge” classes are free of charge to registered teens and their parents or guardians. A $99 refundable registration deposit is required to secure a spot.

“We are excited to bring the ‘Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge’ program to Bradenton for a second year of assisting parents in teaching their teens the skills they need behind the wheel,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA – Global. “The Mopar brand loves being fast at the track, but it’s even more important to stay safe on the streets. This is why we continue to support this important initiative to educate and empower teens with the hands-on experience that will help keep them safe on the road.”

“Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge” is aided by a collaboration with the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Motorsports Museum and B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe), two nationally recognized non-profit 501(c)3 organizations that share similar missions of promoting the importance of safe and responsible driving.

“The Dodge brand wants all drivers to experience that visceral feeling that makes them fall in love with driving, and that includes making sure they feel comfortable in all driving situations,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The ‘Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge’ program gives new teen drivers the opportunity to learn important driving skills, gain valuable experience behind the wheel and fall in love with driving in the process.”

The advanced driving program is available for teens between the ages of 15-19 with a learner’s permit or driver’s license and at least 30 hours of driving experience. Participants will benefit from a proven curriculum and skilled high-caliber instructors provided by the B.R.A.K.E.S. organization. It incorporates both classroom education and hands-on training with a 3:1 student-to-instructor ratio, allowing for quality time with each teen.

Each teen driver’s participation in the training program will include a companion experience for a parent or adult guardian who also will actively take part. “Mopar Road Ready Powered by Dodge” sessions provide a brief classroom review of core driving topics, including proper seat positioning, hand positioning and basic vehicle dynamics. Advanced behind-the-wheel training will then be provided to teens through a variety of on-track course modules, such as accident avoidance, distraction, panic stop, wheel drop and wet skid pad.

