Special report: Japan’s auto industry published by Automotive World

In this report, Automotive World examines key factors shaping Japan’s light vehicle and truck sectors.

In this report:

Japan’s three-pronged approach to the auto industry

Taxes front and centre in Japan’s passenger car market outlook

Japan’s truck sector on slow but steady trajectory

Japan’s car market is changing, but Mazda sees room for zoom-zoom

Tokyo 2020 could be a ‘showcase’ for autonomous drive tech

ACEA stands firm as EU-Japan FTA talks accelerate

Kei cars remain a crucial option for Japan, says Honda

Volvo’s UD on trucks the world needs today (and Japan needs tomorrow)

ADAS suppliers to play key role in tackling Japan’s age challenge

Japan’s non-tariff barriers: a problem or a myth?

Quotes from the report:

The kei car sector accounts for around 35% of the domestic market. The base level of taxation between kei cars and subcompact vehicles from the EU is one to three. We’ve told negotiators we want to narrow this discrepancy to at least one to two, if not one to one – Erik Bergelin, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA)

In Japan, about 40% of fatalities are pedestrians. Thus, pedestrian detection and AEB are required – Kazuoki Matsugatani, Head of EU Engineering, Denso International Europe

Being a part of the Volvo Group family means we can access the latest worldclass technologies at any time, along with the group’s sourcing capabilities – Nobuhiko Kishi, Senior Vice President of Brand, Communications and Product, UD Trucks

The kei car has become a crucial option for those who need a car for their daily lives, thanks to the reasonable running cost, and the sheer variety of models that OEMs now offer – Yuki Kato, Marketing & Product Planning Division, Honda Motor Japan

The Japanese are keen to see the EU’s 10% duty on automobiles lifted. From our side, whilst Japan has

no duties, it does have non-tariff measures and different methods in reducing access to the local market – Erik Bergelin, Trade and Economic Director, European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association

Tokyo 2020 will be an extremely important venue for both Japanese industry and the Japanese economy. Everybody is getting ready to show off as best they can, and it’s a time to demonstrate the latest and greatest technology – Maarten Sierhuis, Director, Nissan’s Silicon Valley Research Center

