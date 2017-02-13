Special report: India’s auto industry by Automotive World

This exclusive Automotive World report provides exclusive stakeholder insight into India’s rapidly evolving automotive industry, where changing consumer demands, tough regulations and fast-moving government policy are the order of the day.

Download this special report to see CV and light vehicle OEMs, suppliers and analysts discuss a range of topics, including fuel economy, connectivity and the prospects for autonomous driving in India.

‘Special report: India’s auto industry’ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-indias-auto-industry) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

India’s automotive revolution hinges on R&D investment

Further growth of India’s auto sector inevitable, but not without challenges

Demand and infrastructure – key hurdles for the connected car in India

Is road safety India’s greatest challenge?

From low cost to competitive value: VW India on changing consumer priorities

India’s top truck execs expect major industry overhaul

India needs holistic approach to powertrain development, says auto supplier

Safe, efficient, connected – suppliers have what India’s auto industry needs

Innovation and localisation – priorities differ for foreign and local OEMs in India

India’s rejection of diesel opens doors, but less obvious issues persist

Quotes from the report:

Due to its unique demographic dividend, India has immense growth potential, with passenger vehicle sales expected to reach more than 4.5 million units by 2020 – Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ducker Worldwide

Public transport is unable to keep pace with the increase in transportation needs in different cities across the country – Abdul Majeed, PwC India

At the moment, EVs do not fit into the immediate future of the Indian automotive market – Andreas Lauermann,President & Managing Director, Volkswagen India

I don’t see the autonomous truck happening in India. If the truck has a protocol that says it cannot drive when there is an obstruction, it will never be able to move - Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors

Can we simply transplant the products from Germany straight into the ZF portfolio for India? Clearly not. We approach customers with our menu, and the good news is that today there is considerable interest in advanced technologies – Suresh KV, Country Head, ZF India

We need to keep pushing the OEMs and reassuring them that these solutions are okay to use. VW’s expectations are pretty high in terms of quality, safety and so on. When the domestics start seeing more of these kind of applications, they will also start adopting them – Gajanan Gandhe, Vice President of South Asia, International Automotive Components (IAC)

