Special report: Developments in automotive purchasing by Automotive World

In this report:

Future mobility to transform automotive procurement strategies

Suppliers gain strength as OEMs seek outside innovation

Successful procurement depends on strength of relationships

Local brand, global strategy – Vauxhall talks purchasing on a platform

Interview: Klaus Zehender, Divisional Board Member Procurement and Supplier Quality, Mercedes-Benz Cars

Toyota’s candid approach to purchasing ‘key’ to future leadership

Electronics – the ‘secret sauce’ in automotive purchasing

From supply chain to supply web – automotive sourcing branches out

How to meet a supply contract in the face of market uncertainty

Automotive purchasing goes digital

Quotes from the report:

In the new mobility ecosystem, the traditional linear value chain may be deconstructed and evolve towards a value ‘web’ - Georg von Thaden, Partner, and Egor Nikitin, Project Manager, Roland Berger We’re coming from a time when car manufacturers did most things in-house, to a point where the car is a

highly complex product - Xavier Mosquet, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group We’re not looking specifically for a supplier that can only serve one plant in one region. They’re global platforms, so

depending on the commodity, we’re looking for suppliers that can service that vehicle globally – Mark Poulton, Director of Purchasing and Logistics for the UK and Ireland, General Motors In Mexico, we aim for a localisation rate of more than 80%. In China, we have been very successful in achieving a localisation rate of more than 80%, and today we already have more than 300 local suppliers in China – Klaus Zehender, Member of the Divisional Board Mercedes-Benz Cars, Procurement and Supplier Quality Nowadays, car makers are probably weaker than the big Tier 1s, so we have no choice but to try to be

clever, cooperate and work hand in hand - Jean-Christophe Deville, Director of Purchasing, Toyota Motor Europe We take great care to ensure we are dealing with suppliers that are financially stable, cost competitive and profitable enough to invest in R&D and innovation. We really look for that strong balance – Carrie Uhl, Vice President of

Procurement, Magna International

