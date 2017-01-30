Special report: Developments in automotive lighting by Automotive World

This exclusive Automotive World report provides exclusive insight from the key stakeholders at the cutting edge of automotive lighting.

In this report:

Automotive lighting in steady evolution

Leading the way: LEDs will dominate automotive lighting within a decade

Smart headlights could take on projection role, says Daimler

Reparability too often overlooked in vehicle lighting development

Suppliers embrace laser lighting tech for brighter, smarter cars

Into the dark: suppliers embrace LEDs for automotive lighting

Suppliers work to democratise ADB, but better halogens still needed

US headlight testing driving up standards

Intelligent lighting – an essential part of the intelligent car

LED driver innovation essential for auto lighting performance

Quotes from the report:

In the past, the purpose of lighting was more or less to fulfil regulations, so that drivers were visible to other road users. This gave the customer the option of driving at night. As we move into the future, the secondary usage of automotive lighting will become a bigger priority – Gunter Fischer, Head of Exterior Body Development and Vehicle Operating Systems, Daimler We were hoping for statements from NHTSA before the change of president and administration, but the latest indications suggest there will be further delays. We do not expect a regulation change before the end of 2018 - Todd Morgan, Senior Vice President, Global Product Development, Varroc While there are regulatory requirements for headlight output, there is no requirement for headlight aim, meaning that the required light may not actually be pointed where it can be most useful to a driver – Matthew Brumbelow, Senior Research Engineer, IIHS The automotive lighting market is in a very dynamic phase, and a big portion of upcoming innovations will be software-driven. This is especially true when you look at future possibilities for high-definition lighting systems – Andreas Wolf, Head of Body and Security, Continental Today, the penetration of LEDs for applications such as daytime running lamps (DRLs), rear-combination lamps, turn signal lamps, and centre high mount stop light (CHMSL) is high. The only area in which the penetration of LED is low is in headlamp application, primarily because of the high cost of these systems -Kamalesh Mohanarangam, Frost & Sullivan There are many different levels of sophistication. Consider matrix lighting. Today, the Daimler E-Class has an 84 pixel-per-lamp matrix. Two years ago, there were just 24 pixels per lamp. And by 2020, we expect to have high definition pixels, which will mean over 1,000 pixels per lamp – Holger Rubel, Senior Partner, BCG

