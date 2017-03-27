Special report: China’s auto industry by Automotive World

In this Automotive World report, a variety of stakeholders provide insight into key aspects of China’s automotive industry.

China’s auto industry: from charcoal-powered cars to full autonomy

Geely, China’s global automotive ambassador

Interview: Wu Zhixin, Deputy Director, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC)

Emissions-free means NEV, says BYD

Rule changes in China could alter NEV landscape

China’s NEV market faces challenges

China crisis? Global OEMs need new strategy as domestics evolve

Open for business: The rise of car-sharing in China

China’s passenger vehicle market: clean, connected, and sold online

China – a unique market with global characteristics

By 2030, fully autonomous vehicles are expected to account for 10% of sales. That’s 4 million completely self-driving cars annually – Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ducker Worldwide

Chinese vehicles have always been perceived as cheap and low-quality, providing no driving pleasure. This has meant an uphill battle for all Chinese automotive brands, including Geely – An Conghui, President and Chief Executive, Geely Auto

The gap between Chinese enterprises and those of Europe and the United States is still very obvious, including automotive electronic control technology such as engine electronic control systems, Electronic Stability Program technology (ESP), and automatic transmission technology – Wu Zhixin, Deputy Director, CATARC

What’s important is that since 2015, NEVs have represented more than 1% of total sales in China. We feel this is an important watershed – prior to this, the NEV industry was warming up. Now that the ratio is more than 1%, we believe a development boom will follow – Sherry Li, Managing Director, BYD Branding and PR Division

Foreign brands have had a reputation for high quality and modern technology. They remain a status symbol, and up until now, any consumer in the market for a new car would buy a foreign brand if they could afford it – Mirjam Meissner, Head of Programme Economy and Technology, MERICS

The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, launched lately by the Chinese government, is capable of providing highly accurate and reliable navigation information, similar to the one provided by GPS. It strengthens connected service activities in China – Chang Ming Lih, Frost & Sullivan

