Special report: Advances in automotive HMI published by Automotive World

Daimler puts safety first for future HMI

Nikola Motor’s supercomputer to revolutionise truck HMI

HMI pivotal to consumer reception of autonomy

OEMs make the move toward flexible HMI

Heads up – old approaches allow new advances in HMI

Biometrics take in-car touchscreens to the next level

Augmented reality a ‘key enabler’ for self-driving tech acceptance

Confusing semi-autonomous HMI is a life or death issue

Let’s communicate: How to operate in harmony with automated vehicles

Autonomous revolution, HMI evolution: ‘Drastic’ changes demand respect

How do you convey to the user that although the car is taking care of a variety of different things, they must keep their eyes on the road? – Sajjad Khan, Vice President, Digital Vehicle & Mobility, Daimler

We’ve essentially built the truck of the future. We’re ahead of everyone by probably ten years – Trevor Milton, Chief Executive, Nikola Motor

The development of these stacks is very expensive. You want to implement them in a way where you can have flexible application– Artur Seidel, Vice President, Automotive Software, Americas, Elektrobit

To ensure that drivers are suitably prepared to resume control after a period of automated driving, significant driver monitoring will be required to ensure the driver is alive, awake, alert and attentive– Paul Zanelli, Director of Engineering and Technology, Transport Research Laboratory (TRL)

We at Valeo do not believe that the driver has to read something or understand a logo in order to make a manoeuvre. The car itself has to be a step forward – Guillaume Devauchelle, Valeo

For semi-autonomous features like traffic jam assist or highway pilot, the communication needs to be much more explicit, descriptive and obvious than it currently is – Chris Schreiner, Director of Syndicated Research, Strategy Analytics

