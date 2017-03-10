Special Agent David Martin, FBI confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Special Agent David Martin, FBI has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

David Martin is a Special Agent on the FBI Detroit Cyber Task Force, where he specializes in computer forensics, network traffic analysis, incident response, and malware analysis for computer intrusion investigations. David is also a member of the FBI’s Cyber Action Team, which deploys to the scene of major computer intrusion incidents worldwide.

SA Martin recently completed a tour of duty in the Cyber Technical Operations Unit at FBI Headquarters, conducting advanced technical operations to defend against some of the nation’s top cyber threats. David is a native of Denver, Colorado, where he served as a Police Officer in Littleton, Colorado and a Computer Crime Specialist for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation before joining the FBI.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car Detroit will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

