Soul and Sorento named Best Cars for the Money from U.S. News & World Report

The 2017 Soul and Sorento have received 2017 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News recognized vehicles across 20 categories that provide consumers with the best combination of quality and value, naming Soul Best Compact Car for the Money and Sorento the Best 3-Row SUV for the Money.

“We’re honored that U.S. News named the Soul and Sorento winners within their respective categories for 2017,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning KMA. “The entire Kia model line – including our iconic urban passenger vehicle and three-row SUV – offers a winning blend of sophisticated design and user-friendly technology with a consistent emphasis on value.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings compare cars on the basis of safety, reliability and a consensus of industry experts’ opinions, along with value – which is measured by a combination of a vehicle’s five-year total cost of ownership and the average price paid for the vehicle at the time the awards are published.

“The Kia Soul and Kia Sorento were both named as winners in our Best Cars for the Money Awards because both present excellent long-term value in their respective classes. The Soul stands out among compact cars for its abundance of cargo and passenger space and modern interior design, all for an excellent price,” said Colin Aylesworth, U.S. News Senior Editor. “Like the Soul, the Sorento presents a great value to shoppers in the midsize SUV class. In addition to a great starting price, the Sorento offers user-friendly tech features, great fuel economy with its base engine, and available third-row seating.”

For 2017, the Soul Exclaim gains a 201-hp 1.6-liter turbocharged engine for more fun than ever. Though the 1.6-liter turbo engine adds 40 horsepower, fuel economy is 28 miles-per-gallon, city and highway combined1 —slightly better than the combined mileage of the 2.0-liter normally-aspirated 161-hp engine in the Soul Plus and in the Soul Base 1.6-liter, which produces 130 horsepower. Performance in the turbocharged Exclaim is further enhanced by the addition of a new 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which contributes to a more engaging driving experience. Other new options for the 2017 model year are convenience systems such as Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Detection. The 2017 Exclaim also gets standard UVO32 with e-Services with integrated Android Auto™3 and Apple CarPlay™4.

The 2017 Sorento offers a host of previously unavailable driver assistance features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking and Dynamic Bending Lights. When equipped with optional front-crash prevention5, the Sorento is an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.