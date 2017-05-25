Soon-to-be-released all-new Astra Sedan receives maximum five star ANCAP safety rating

Holden’s all-new Astra Sedan has joined its hatch sibling in being awarded the maximum five-star ANCAP safety rating following recent testing in Australia.

Developed in Europe alongside Astra Hatch, the all-new Astra Sedan’s safety credentials are built from its lightweight, high-strength steel safety cage which provides outstanding levels of passive safety, particularly in side impact testing. Complementing the high-strength steel safety cage are other passive safety features including two ISOFIX child seat attachment points to aid easier child seat fitment.

While passive safety performance is critical when a vehicle is involved in a collision, it goes without saying that preventing a collision is even better, and this is another area in which Astra Sedan performs well.

As with recent releases including Colorado, Trailblazer, Astra Hatch and Trax, rear park assist and rear view camera are offered as standard across the range, helping to prevent low-speed parking collisions and reducing the potential for accidents during reversing situations.

Key to Astra Sedan LT and LTZ’s active safety is the use of the ‘Holden Eye’ forward-facing camera which is packed with technology designed to alert or correct the driver before a collision situation is even close. Key features include Lane Keep Assist, which nudges you back into the lane if you veer out, Forward Distance Indicator and Forward Collision Alert, which advise a safe distance to the vehicle in front and warn of a potential impact respectively.

Another important feature to prevent collisions is Side Blind Spot Alert which gives drivers an indication of when a vehicle is approaching in their blind spot via an illuminated icon in the exterior mirrors.

“The safety features on our vehicles is of paramount importance to us and with Astra Sedan, we’ve taken a long list of features available in the global program,” said Holden’s Director Vehicle Performance & Safety, Ian Butler.

“The passive and active safety features are critical to Astra Sedan’s appeal and one feature that ranks as really important for us is offering a rear view camera as standard across the Astra range.

“The rear view camera is something we expect drivers to use multiple times a day and often in situations where people are close by and it’s easy not to see them. Getting this into the entire Astra range as standard was a no-brainer.”

The ANCAP five star rated Astra Sedan goes on sale in Australia in early June.

Astra Sedan safety features include:

Rear view camera and Rear Park Assist

Front Park Assist (LT, LTZ)

Holden Eye forward facing camera that facilitates (LS+, LT, LTZ): Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist Forward Distance Indicator Forward Collision Alert

Side Blind Spot Alert (LT, LTZ)

Rain-sensing wipers (LTZ)

Automatic park (LT, LTZ)

Auto high-beam lights (LS+, LT, LTZ)

2 x ISOFIX child seat attachment points

