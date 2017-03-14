Solvay launches SolvaLite 730, a next-generation sub 60 seconds cure technology for automotive applications

Solvay announces at JEC World 2017 (March 14-16) the launch of its new innovative thermoset prepreg resin system SolvaLite 730 specifically developed for high volume automotive applications.

This next-generation material, formulated with Reichhold Advalite resins, offers an unmatched combination of characteristics and benefits to the market including:

Sub 60 seconds cure capability, making it ideal for high volume structural applications (150,000 vehicles p.a.).

Standard properties in line with autoclave-cured high-performance automotive systems.

Exceptional toughness when compared with other available rapid cure systems.

Low tack, designed for use in automated processes.

Storage stable at room temperature, removing the need for freezers and temperature controlled transportation.

This revolutionary prepreg resin system offers very high flexibility in processing and enables the efficient manufacturing of different types of components at high rates.

“SolvaLite 730 rapid cure capability, combined with Solvay’s process innovations allow for high rate manufacture of composite structures meeting the automotive OEMs cost and capacity targets,” said Gerald Perrin, Program Management Director – Serial Automotive, at Solvay Composite Materials. “Reichhold was a key partner in developing this innovative chemistry that supported Solvay’s unique approach to producing serial automotive composite structures.

John Ilkka, Business Development Manager – Advanced Materials at Reichhold added, “Reichhold, working with Solvay under a collaboration agreement, developed the novel Advalite resin system that was used to formulate SolvaLite 730. We are excited to see this novel product on the market as we believe it represents a step-change for the industry.”

Solvay will be introducing SolvaLite 730 at JEC World 2017 by exhibiting cured parts and delivering presentations to visitors on Stand L42 in Hall 5A on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00am and 3:00pm.

