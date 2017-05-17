SOGEFI renews with CEVA in Spain and moves its distribution centre to Madrid

CEVA Logistics, one of the world’s leading supply chain companies, has renewed a specialist automotive supplies contract with SOGEFI Filtration Spain S.A. for an additional three years.

SOGEFI Group, the Italian Company which is a world-leader in the design and manufacturing of filtration, air intakes, cooling systems and flexible suspension components and CEVA first began their working relationship in 2009 and the new contract is a further extension of their existing partnership.

Under the new deal CEVA will continue managing receipt, storage, order picking activities and shipment preparation, as well as SOGEFI’s spare parts delivery to customers. All these activities were previously carried out at the CEVA Logistics Center in Subirats, Barcelona, but earlier this year they were moved to CEVA’s multi-user hub at Ontígola, near Madrid.

The relocation process to Madrid was achieved in a seamless manner which closely followed a schedule devised by CEVA to achieve a zero-defect transition and SOGEFI’s operation is now installed and fully operational at the 55,000 sq metre facility.

Marco Galbusera, Managing Director of CEVA in Iberia says: “The renewal of this contract highlights the excellent service CEVA has been offering to SOGEFI over the past seven years. SOGEFI’s trust in CEVA has been growing every year and the decision to move the operations to our multi-user hub in the center of Spain, will allow SOGEFI’s goods to be closer to their main customers in this region.”

SOGEFI’s logistics leaders have been closely involved in the relocation process and their General Manager in Spain, Matilde Raso adds: “SOGEFI pursues continuous improvement to optimise service and evolve towards integrated logistics with major partners.

For this reason we continue the partnership with CEVA, that we experienced to be committed towards excellence and towards solutions. It allows us to ensure Zero-Defect processes that rely both on best practices and accurate planning.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.