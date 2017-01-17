Home > News Releases > SMMT statement in response to the Prime Minister’s speech on Brexit

January 17, 2017

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “The recognition by the Prime Minister of the importance of single market arrangements for the automotive sector is critical. We need government to deliver a deal which includes participation in the customs union to help safeguard EU trade, trade that is tariff-free and avoids the non-tariff and regulatory barriers that would jeopardise investment, growth and consumer choice. Achieving this will not be easy and we must, at all costs, avoid a cliff-edge and reversion to WTO tariffs, which would threaten the viability of the industry.”

