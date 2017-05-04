SMMT: LCV registrations fall in April as van market rebalances after stellar growth

Light commercial vehicle registrations declined in April, falling -18.8% to 22,625 units, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The performance follows a period of rapidly growing levels of demand, with April 2016 the highest performance on record.

The small and large van segments both experienced a decline in April, with demand for vans under 2.0 tonnes down

-37.5%, while vans weighing 2.5-3.5 tonnes fell -23.1%. The medium sized van market, however, remained broadly stable, dipping just -0.2%, while pickups continued to increase in popularity, with demand growing 4.5% last month.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “April is traditionally a small month for new LCV registrations following the plate-change in March and, coming on the back of double-digit growth that resulted in a record April in 2016, this month’s decline comes as no surprise. Overall, the market remains robust, however, and so long as business confidence among operators can be maintained, we expect to see the market remain at what is a historically high level over the course of the year.”

