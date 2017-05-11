smart times 2017 in Salou, Spain: “Electrify your life” at the biggest gathering of smart fans from around the world

On 16 and 17 June 2017 the worldwide smart fan community will come to Salou on the Costa Dorada for this year’s smart times. For two days, Salou will be the venue for the world’s largest gathering of fans of the urban car brand. Thousands of smart fans from around the world are expected, some of them with individually customised or modified smart vehicles. This year the focus topic is electric mobility under the banner “Electrify your life”. As a smart fortwo, forfour or fortwo cabrio – 100 percent driving fun coupled with zero emissions is already reality for the urban trend brand. smart is the only car manufacturer to offer its entire model range with both conventional and battery-electric drive.

In Salou the organisers have a varied programme in store for the participants including trendy sporting activities, fun excursions through Catalonia, live music and interesting talks with designers, tuners and experts. A focus this year is on the smart clubs from around the world. As the heart of the smart community they will have an opportunity to present themselves to the international fan community live on stage. A further highlight will be the concert by Nervo. The two singers and DJanes from Australia are currently one of the hottest acts in the electronic music scene. Regular items at the smart times event include the smart flea market, the big smart parade which attracts lots of people each year, and the smart times contest where the spectators’ favourite fan vehicles are chosen. The range of activities is rounded off by an opportunity to test drive the smart electric drive models. You will find more information on the programme at http://www.smarttimes17.com/. This is also where accreditation for free attendance can be obtained.

