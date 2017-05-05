smart introduces new entry-level pure model

The new smart pure, available in both fortwo coupé and forfour body styles, is now on sale with prices starting from £9,995.

The pure model line comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with an output of 71 hp, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It has a top speed of 94 mph, and emits just 97 g/km of CO2 while achieving a combined fuel economy of 67.3 mpg combined.

Standard equipment includes 15-inch wheels; electric windows; remote locking; smart audio system; electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors; height-adjustable steering wheel and driver’s seat; black tridion cell and grille; black fabric upholstery; and halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lamps.

Automatic climate control is optionally available for £575. Both fortwo and forfour models are also available in a choice of nine body colours.

For more information on the smart range, or to find a local retailer, please visit: uk.smart.com.

