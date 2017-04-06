A smart exterior with plenty underneath: The new MAN Lion’s Coach

It’s obvious at first glance that this is a real MAN. Modern yet timeless, the updated MAN Lion’s Coach marks the launch of a new MAN design language at the front, rear and sides. The designers focused on clearly separating the functional areas of the driver’s cockpit and passenger compartment, the luggage compartment and the drive unit. The new headlights are an immediate eye-catcher. And for the first time – like the rear lights – they can be installed as all LED. LED dipped and main beam lights are around 50% bright than halogens. Also, LED light is more diffuse, and has a much greater range. A particularly distinctive feature of the new headlight is the strip-form brand-specific daytime running light. The interior has also been attractively refreshed.

A glance under the bonnet indicates that the new MAN Lion’s Coach is as economical as ever. With its optimised Euro 6 engine, it also enjoys benefits including an extended axle ratio and increased power output. Lots of assistance systems are also available, such as the topography-based MAN EfficientCruise cruise control system with the EfficientRoll coasting function, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), the Lane Guard System LGS, and MAN Attention Guard. A new generation of shock absorbers and optimised chassis tuning additionally deliver enhanced ride comfort, improved handling, and higher safety reserves.

The new MAN Lion’s Coach will be publicly launched at this year’s Busworld in Kortrijk.

