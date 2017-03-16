Škoda Superb scoops ‘Best Upper Medium Car’ at Fleet News Awards 2017

Škoda swept home the Best Upper Medium Car award at the 2017 Fleet News Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London last night.

Now in its 29th year, the coveted Fleet News Awards honour the best suppliers, manufacturers, cars and individuals in the fleet sector.

Škoda continued its winning ways at the 2017 Awards night, after the Škoda Superb was named ‘Best Upper Medium Car’ by the industry experts for the second year running. This follows on from the Superb winning the Fleet World award for Best Upper Medium Car last month plus Best Compact Executive Car for less than £25,000 and Best Estate Car at the What Car? Awards earlier this year.

In one of the most competitive categories, the Škoda Superb SE Technology stood out not only for its excellent value-for-money, with a P11D value of just £22,725 a BiK rate of just 21% and class-leading RVs, but also thanks to its class leading technology, comfort and desirability.

On the night the judges’ commented on the Superb, saying: “Pound-for-pound one of the best cars on the road today. Unbelievable running costs, strong residuals, the most space in class, attractive looks, good build quality and very reliable, the Superb is the stand-out car in this category.”

Henry Williams, Head of Fleet for Škoda UK commented on the win, saying: “The Fleet News Awards honours the very best cars for large businesses, SMEs and their drivers. All three are at the heart of how we work as a manufacturer; designing cars to be dynamic, comfortable, safe and above all, affordable.”

“The Škoda Superb is a prime example of that approach, as an affordable car built to meet and exceed the needs of large businesses and SMEs alike.”

For more information on Škoda’s fleet offering visit – www.ŠKODA.co.uk/fleet

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.