Škoda Superb with new equipment for even better comfort and safety

ŠKODA upgrades the flagship of its model range. From the end of May 2017 the ŠKODA SUPERB and ŠKODA SUPERB Estate will be rolled out with numerous innovations. These includes automatic emergency call as additional security – and comfort features, and extended connectivity solutions.

Care Connect with automatic emergency call

With the new model year, the ŠKODA SUPERB and ŠKODA SUPERB Estate come with Care Connect as standard from Ambition trim upwards – regardless of the choice of infotainment system.

The most important feature of the Care Connect is the automatic emergency call, which is activated following an accident if a restraint system has been triggered. The vehicle establishes a voice and data connection to an emergency call centre and transmits all the necessary data. The emergency call can also be initiated manually via a button in the roof module.

In addition, remote access to the vehicle is now possible via the ŠKODA Connect App. The smartphone can inform the driver, among other things, whether the windows and doors are closed or the lights are off. The parking position function shows the location of the vehicle, the “Honk & Flash” function makes it easier to find the car by activating the horn and hazard lights.

Infotainment: 9.2″ screen in the glass design and SmartLink+

Numerous functions can now be operated with optimised infotainment systems for the ŠKODA SUPERB. The display of the Columbus navigation system has grown from 8 to 9.2 inches and the system Swing from 5 to 6.5 inches. In addition, the glass design enhances the high-resolution displays.

With the SmartLink+ system on board, the ŠKODA SUPERB now offers additional possibilities for networking between the vehicle and smartphone. SmartLink+ brings navigation, infotainment and communication apps from the mobile phone into the car and also provides vehicle data for the evaluation on the smartphone.

Driver assistance systems: Park Distance Control

The ŠKODA SUPERB helps to avoid dents while parking, which is ensured by the Park Distance Control system with extended function Manoeuvre Assist – this now also detects obstacles in front of the vehicle. The system not only warns the driver with optical and acoustic signals but also brakes the vehicle automatically if necessary.

Driver´s seat with a massage function, improved communication climate and noise level

As a comfortable travelling vehicle for the whole family, the character of the ŠKODA SUPERB has been further strengthened with new equipment features. The optional massage function for the driver’s seat, which is available with the electrically adjustable variant, including ventilation and memory function, ensures increased comfort on long distances. Also the communication among occupants is improved with Digital Voice Enhancement, which transmits the driver’s and front passenger’s voice to the passengers in the rear via a microphone in the cockpit. Additional improvements also contribute to lower noise levels – the front side windows are newly available with an acoustic film between the two glass surfaces.

The new design of the 19-inch light-alloy Acamar rims underscores the elegant appearance of the top model. In addition, the revised ŠKODA SUPERB can be ordered later this year in a new elegant car body metallic colour Velvet Red.

Chrome strips on side buffers and doors and a black interior ceiling will be available for the L&K equipment version making the refined top version of ŠKODA’s flagship even more impressive from the end of May 2017.

