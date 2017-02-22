Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback – optimised interior and exterior

Škoda is enhancing the elegant and affordable family favourites Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback with numerous innovations. New lighting systems ensure even greater safety. Passengers are ‘always online’ thanks to an available WLAN hotspot. The new programme includes two efficient 1.0-TSI engines with three cylinders. The upgraded models will be presented to the public for the first time at the Geneva International Motor Show (7 – 19 March, 2017).

Positioned between the Škoda Fabia and Škoda Octavia, the Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback are in the class of compact cars and set the benchmark for space amongst the direct competition. Compact on the outside, they boast a tremendous amount of space on the inside.

Newly designed front and rear

The visual enhancement of the Škoda Rapid is particularly evident at the front. The modified fog lights shine in the newly designed lower part of the bumper. A narrow chrome strip (standard from SE L up) connects the lights and creates a wider-looking front end. Black-tinted covers on the taillights in the distinctive C-shape (Škoda Rapid LED technology as an option) give the rear an even sportier look. The Škoda Rapid Spaceback SE Sport also features an extended rear window.

The wheels are available in new designs: Costa wheel trims for the 15 inch wheels, Evora (silver) and Vigo (silver / black metallic) for the 16 inch alloys, Trius (silver), and Torino (black polished, for the Monte Carlo edition) 17 inch alloy wheels.

New intelligent lights

The main headlights of the Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback are now available with bi-xenon lights, the daytime running light uses LED technology. The Light Assistant completes the programme: It activates the daytime running light with the ignition. A sensor then continually measures the light conditions and switches the headlights on or off automatically. This applies to both twilight and driving through tunnels. A predetermined time for brightness can be set using the Coming Home and Leaving Home functions. The vehicle environment is illuminated so that the passengers can safely get in or out.

Finally, the high-beam assistant always ensures optimal illumination of the road. In the dark and at speeds above 37 mph, the sensor detects vehicles ahead (up to a distance of 400 meters), as well as on-coming traffic (up to 1,000 meters) and dims the lights as appropriate.

Benchmark for spaciousness

The interior of the upgraded Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback features many design changes. Firstly, new inlays have been added to the four doors. The air vents in the dashboard, the instruments and the control panel of the manual air-conditioning system have also been redesigned.

The compact exterior dimensions and the comparatively spacious interior make the ŠKODA Rapid (4.48 meters long, 1.71 meters wide, 1.46 meters high) and the Škoda Rapid Spaceback (4.30 meters long, 1.71 meters wide 1.46 meters high) extremely popular with families. The interior seats up to five passengers. The headroom in the rear of the Škoda Rapid has a generous 972 millimetres (Škoda Rapid Spaceback: 980 millimetres), the legroom in both models is 65 millimetres. With a capacity of 550 litres (Škoda Rapid Spaceback: 415 litres), the boot volume of the Škoda Rapid sets the benchmark among the competition.

New: dynamic and efficient three-cylinder TSI engines

As part of the upgrade, a 1.0-litre TSI engine is now available for the Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback. Responsiveness and efficiency characterise the three-cylinder, which is available in two power levels:

Škoda Rapid

1.0 TSI with 95 PS, top speed of 116 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 11,0 sec., combined fuel consumption 64.2 mpg, CO2 101 g/km

1.0 TSI with 110 PS, top speed of 124 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 9,8 sec., combined fuel consumption 62.8 mpg, CO2 104 g/km.

Škoda Rapid Spaceback

1.0 TSI with 95 PS, top speed of 114 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 11,0 sec., combined fuel consumption 64.2 mpg, CO2 101 g/km

1.0 TSI with 110 PS, top speed of 123 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 9,8 sec., combined fuel consumption 62.8 mpg, CO2 104 g/km.

The new petrol engine combines numerous advantages: Thanks to the compact design and the aluminium crankcase, it weighs ten kilograms less than the 1.2-litre unit used previously, and runs particularly quietly. On account of the low free-inertia forces, a balance shaft, which would otherwise be used in a three-cylinder, is not required. This reduces the weight and helps to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The oil pump achieves the same effect with a flow-adjustable output; the required oil pressure is continuously adapted to the engine load. The intercooler turbocharger is integrated into the intake manifold, which means that the charge pressure spontaneously builds up.

In addition to the two 1.0 TSI, three other engines are available for the Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback. All powertrains are equipped with brake energy recovery, a start-stop system and meet the EU6 emission standard. The diesel engines operate with direct common-rail injection and diesel particulate filters. The following are available:

Škoda Rapid

1.4 TSI with 125 PS, top speed of 129 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 9,0 sec., combined fuel consumption 58.8mpg, CO2 114 g/km.

1.4 TDI with 90 PS, top speed of 114 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 11,7 sec., combined fuel consumption 72.4 mpg, CO2 101 g/km.

1.6 TDI with 115 PS, top speed of 125 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 10,0 sec., combined fuel consumption 74.3 mpg, CO2 109 g/km.

Škoda Rapid Spaceback

1.4 TDI with 90 PS, top speed of 113 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 11,6 sec., combined fuel consumption 72.4 mpg, CO2 101 g/km.

1.6 TDI with 116 PS, top speed of 123 mph, 0 – 62 mph in 9,9 sec., combined fuel consumption 74.3 mpg, CO2 109 g/km.

Škoda Connect – WLAN hotspot and help at the touch of a button

The new optional Škoda Connect services consist of Infotainment Online and CareConnect services. Infotainment Online is the online traffic information, which transmits the traffic flow on the selected route in real time and suggests a traffic jam route, and is available with Amundsen satellite-navigation. Other available information consists of fuel stations including current fuel prices, parking spaces, current news and weather.

CareConnect services support the driver in many situations, and are available for all equipment variants and the Amundsen and Swing infotainment systems. The data is transferred via a permanently integrated SIM card. The offer includes the automatic emergency call, which can be used to establish a connection to an emergency call centre or operated manually even after a restraint system has been triggered.

The CareConnect services also include a breakdown call function, which can be used to arrange help when needed or answer questions on vehicle technology, and the Proactive Service. This makes it possible to transfer maintenance-relevant vehicle data to the ŠKODA workshop in good time before a service. Via the Škoda Connect app on the smartphone, at any time the driver can remotely access vehicle information, find out whether the windows, doors or sunroof are closed, and view the fuel gauge of the Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback. In addition, it is possible to send navigation information to the car and display the current parking position of the vehicle on the smartphone.

The music and navigation systems of the Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback are based on the second-generation modular infotainment kit. Features such as the Škoda surround system, Bluetooth hands-free kit and an Apple-compatible USB port come as standard or are available as options. The smartphone interface SmartLink+, which supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLinkTM and SmartGate standards, can also be used with the Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback display.

Comprehensive active and passive safety

The Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback continue to feature a wide range of safety systems: The electronic stabilization control ESC and a continual tyre-pressure monitoring, for example, come as standard. They also feature the multi-collision brake, which, in the event of an accident, reduces the risk of multiple collisions by preventing the continuous rolling of the vehicle. The trailer-stabilisation programme expands the electronic stabilization control.

Modern assistance systems, such as fatigue detection and Front Assist, including city emergency braking function, are also available for both models. Optional features, such as fog lamps with integrated cornering light and Hill-Climb Assist increase the active safety level. The park distance control for front and rear ensures comfort and safety.

The passive safety systems protect the occupants in the event of an impact, with six airbags in the front, side and head area, as well as height-adjustable three-point safety belts with belt tensioners as standard. KESSY provides even more comfort. The abbreviation stands for the keyless entry and start-stop system. By touching the sensor on the door handle, the vehicle unlocks or locks automatically. The ‘Start/Stop Engine’ button starts or stops the engine.

‘Simply Clever’: two additional USB ports in the rear

Škoda is known for its numerous ‘Simply Clever’ solutions. Ideas that make passengers’ journey on board even more enjoyable. The new additions to the upgraded Škoda Rapid and Škoda Rapid Spaceback include the option of two USB ports in the back, which can be used to charge smartphones or other small mobile devices. Furthermore, the following practical details can be found in the vehicle (standard or optional): ice scraper in the fuel tank cover, boot mat – one side carpet, the other rubber, a holder for the hi-viz vest under the driver’s seat, umbrella in the compartment under the passenger seat, portable waste container, USB port and multimedia holders in the centre console, ticket holder on the windshield, various cup holders, nets on the reverse of the front seats and a net programme for the boot.

