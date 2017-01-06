ŠKODA posts record UK sales in 2016

ŠKODA is celebrating a record-breaking 2016 with best ever annual new car registrations in the UK. A total of 80,372 cars were registered – up 7.6% on 2015 (74,692), giving the brand a total UK market share of 2.98% (2.84% in 2015).

Every vehicle in the brand’s multi award-winning model range played its part in the success.

Octavia continued to prove its pulling power as ŠKODA’s cornerstone model recorded its best-ever UK sales; 23,068 cars were registered, up 2% on 2015. More than 20% of Octavia models were badged vRS, up 18% on 2015; proving the UK’s passion for high performance models is as prevalent as ever.

ŠKODA’s flagship Superb continues to thrill new-car buyers as sales demand for the model was up an impressive 73.2%, with 10,173 registrations securing the model’s best-ever sales in the UK.

Since its launch in the UK in 2009, Yeti has built a cult status among the UK new-car buying public, and 2016 proved to be the model’s best year yet with 13,689 registrations, up 3% on 2015.

Sales for ŠKODA’s multi-award winning Fabia continued to grow with the model finding homes with 20,522 customers in 2016, up 8.5% on 2015.

ŠKODA also sold 4,826 Rapid and 8,140 Citigo models in 2016.

The brand recorded a best-ever sales performance in True Fleet. ŠKODA out-performed UK True Fleet growth by more than double to register an 11% growth on 2015 (19,295 cars). In doing so the brand secured its best-ever True Fleet market share; 3.24% (3.07% 2015).

Commenting on the record performance, Duncan Movassaghi, Director of ŠKODA UK, said: “These figures demonstrate yet again the phenomenal momentum ŠKODA is enjoying in the UK. Interest in ŠKODA cars is at a record-high. Customers have long recognised ŠKODA as a brand that delivers great quality at outstanding value for money. Now, with strong design featured on our new models, we are attracting more new customers that ever before.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.