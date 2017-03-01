Škoda Fabia 1.0 TSI: dynamic three-cylinder engine with low fuel consumption

Less cylinder capacity, more power. In the ŠKODA FABIA and ŠKODA FABIA ESTATE, a 1.0 TSI engine with three cylinders and four valves is replacing the 1.2-litre engine with four cylinders that has been used to date. The new engine offers more power. The power output of the ŠKODA FABIA 1.0 TSI is 95 PS, while the output of the more powerful version is at 110 PS but offers an improved torque figure of 200 Nm (previously 175 Nm). Downsizing offers another advantage: the engine’s fuel consumption has been reduced by up to six per cent. One reason for this is the three-cylinder engine concept with a reduced weight of the free inertial forces and a more efficient oil pump. The revised ŠKODA FABIA and ŠKODA FABIA ESTATE will be introduced to the public for the first time at the Geneva International Motor Show (7-19 March 2017).

Injection pressure reduces consumption by up to 6 per cent

Downsizing, lightweight construction, more turbo power – the ŠKODA FABIA and ŠKODA FABIA ESTATE feature the Czech car manufacturer’s latest developments under their bonnets. Thanks to an increase in injection pressure to 250 bar, both power variants of the new 1.0-litre engine offer better driving performance than the 1.2-litre engines that have been used up to now and they also achieve a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 6 per cent.

The third generation of the ŠKODA FABIA impresses with a dynamic and emotive design, a large amount of interior space, innovative safety, comfort and infotainment systems‚ and numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features. The car offers a range of in-car equipment that exceeds the current offering in the small car segment by far.

Three-cylinder engine with very smooth running and sporty sound

Besides its smooth running, the ŠKODA FABIA’s new 1.0-l TSI three-cylinder engine also impresses with its sporty and dynamic sound. With its compact construction and due to its lightweight aluminium crankcase, the engine weighs ten kilograms less than the 1.2-litre engine that has been used to date. The aluminium pistons and the connecting rods are so well balanced that the engine runs in a particularly smooth and refined manner with very little friction. A balancing shaft is therefore unnecessary. This saves on weight and helps to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The oil pump, which has a freely controllable flow rate, also helps with this. It continuously adjusts the pressure required to suit the engine load. The boost pressure, which reaches up to 1.6 bar, increases quickly due to the turbocharger’s intercooler being integrated into the induction tract. The engine feels responsive and dynamic because the frequency of the exhaust pulses generally build quicker than with the four-cylinder, for example. This occurs even at low rpm, providing a clear advantage in city traffic.

The 1.0 TSI with 95 PS: stronger, faster, more tractability and quicker acceleration

The power output of the ŠKODA FABIA 1.0 TSI with manual five-speed transmission is 95 PS. Torque remains unchanged at 160 Nm, yet the driving performance has been improved. Compared to the 1.2 litre engine with four cylinders used to date, the top speed has increased by 2 mph to 115 mph (ŠKODA FABIA ESTATE: from 115 to 116 mph) and the acceleration from 0 to 62 mph has improved by 0.3 seconds to 10.6 seconds (ŠKODA FABIA ESTATE: from 11.0 to 10.8 seconds). The engine’s tractability from 37 to 62 mph and from 50 to 75 mph is identical to its predecessor. The fuel consumption and emissions of the hatchback and Estate, on the other hand, have improved considerably from 61.4 mpg (105 g CO2/km) to 65.7 mpg (99 g CO2/km).

The 1.0 TSI with 110 PS: power output unchanged, considerably more torque

Just like its 1.2-litre predecessor, the more powerful 1.0-litre engine with manual six-speed transmission delivers 110 PS; however, its torque has increased from 175 to 200 Nm. Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph is achieved in 9.5 seconds (ŠKODA FABIA ESTATE 9.6 seconds); the top speed is 122 mph (ŠKODA FABIA ESTATE 123 mph). The increase in torque is most noticeable when accelerating on country roads or motorways. The improved tractability of the engine is most evident when it is combined with the optional 7-speed DSG transmission. In the highest gear, the short burst from 37 to 62 mph can now be accomplished up to 2.6 seconds faster (ŠKODA FABIA hatchback 2.4 seconds), while acceleration from 50 to 75 mph is as much as 4.1 seconds faster (ŠKODA FABIA hatchback 3.9 seconds). In the manual versions of the hatchback and Estate, the fuel consumption and emissions of the three-cylinder with 110 PS are now 64.2 mpg (101 g CO2/km). For the DSG-transmission versions, fuel consumption has improved in both variants to 62.8 mpg (104 g CO2/km).

Driver assistance systems usually seen in higher segments

The ŠKODA FABIA provides safety systems that exceed the current offering in the small car segment by far. In addition to six airbags, the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the XDS+ electronic differential lock, the portfolio also includes the optional Front Assist (reduces the risk of rear-end collisions) with the integrated City Emergency Brake function (which brings the vehicle to a standstill when an impending collision is detected). Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is also available for the new three-cylinder versions. This consistently maintains a gap from the vehicle in front at speeds of up to 99 mph. The Multi-Collision Brake function automatically applies the ŠKODA FABIA’s brakes after an accident to prevent any further damage. Driver Alert fatigue detection recognises a reduction in the driver’s concentration and emits a warning. The Speed Limiter function prevents the vehicle from going above the chosen speed. Hill-Hold Control provides assistance when performing a hill start. The electronic tyre pressure monitor comes as standard in EU countries.

Numerous comfort features also make the ŠKODA FABIA unique in the small car segment. These include the KESSY (Keyless Entry Start and Exit System) automatic electronic starting and locking system, and the front and rear parking sensors. The rain sensor as well as Light Assist provide optimum visibility. The former automatically regulates the speed of the windscreen wipers and the latter turns full beam on or off depending on the light conditions.

In-car ŠKODA Connect, help at the touch of a button

As an option, occupants in the ŠKODA FABIA can be ‘always online’ thanks to the new ŠKODA Connect services, which consist of Infotainment Online and Care Connect. One of the most attractive services that Infotainment Online has to offer is online traffic information, which shows traffic flow on the selected route in real time and suggests alternative routes in the event of a traffic jam. Infotainment Online services also provide information on petrol stations, available parking spaces, the news and the weather.

The Care Connect services support drivers in many situations. Data is transferred via a SIM card that is permanently installed in the vehicle. The services include Emergency Call, which automatically connects to an emergency call centre when a restraint system has been deployed; it can also be operated manually.

The Care Connect services also include Breakdown Call – which can be used to arrange help, if necessary, or to provide answers to technical questions about the vehicle – and Proactive Service. Proactive Service allows service-relevant vehicle data to be sent to a ŠKODA garage in a timely manner before the vehicle’s service. The driver can remotely access information about whether the windows, doors and sunroof are closed as well as the ŠKODA FABIA’s remaining fuel level via the ŠKODA Connect app at any time. Furthermore, they can send navigation destinations to the car or display the vehicle’s current parking location on their smartphone.

The SmartLink+ interface transfers selected smartphone apps including navigation apps to the infotainment system’s display. The integrated SmartGate function makes it possible to collect and save vehicle data on a connected smartphone and use it on the move.

‘Simply Clever’ – the ŠKODA FABIA is packed full of well-thought-out features

Like all ŠKODA models, the ŠKODA FABIA is packed full of ‘Simply Clever’ features, including an umbrella under the passenger seat, an ice scraper in the fuel filler flap, a multimedia cradle in the centre console’s cup holder (provides space for a smartphone or iPod) a portable waste bin, a hi-vis-vest storage compartment and bottle holder in the door trims, storage nets on the inside of the front seats and space for a 1.0-litre bottle in the glove compartment.

