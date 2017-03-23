Škoda design: clear and emotive design language inspired by Czech crystal glass art

ŠKODA DESIGN emphasises its commitment to a distinct design identity with continuous development of its design language. Harmonious proportions, clean-cut lines, bold contours and crystalline features are combined to create a design that places a focus on precision and clarity. One of the sources of inspiration for ŠKODA’s designers is Czech crystal glass art, which is characterised by outstanding craftsmanship. This yields an expressive, emotionally charged design which harmoniously combines aesthetics and functionality.

“Within just a few years, ŠKODA’s new design language has already yielded a number of sensational design studies which point towards the future of our brand,” said Karl Neuhold, Head of Exterior Design at ŠKODA. “Our objectives are clearly defined and we are now ready to present the next step.”

With harmonious proportions, clear contours, precise lines and clean-cut edges in both the exterior and interior, the ŠKODA DESIGN DNA demonstrates a strikingly clear and particularly distinct style. This DNA is an expression of the timeless elegance and modern functionality that is typical for ŠKODA cars. Equally characteristic are the powerful contours, which set the stage for a sensational interplay between light and shade that conveys dynamism and emotiveness. Crystalline structures can also be seen in headlights, tail lights and other features. Their crystalline, three-dimensional design gives them a high-quality character defined by modern technology and particular finesse.

Czech crystal glass art is internationally renowned and steeped in tradition. It combines classic manufacturing processes with modern aesthetics. Thus ŠKODA DESIGN pays respect to the cultural heritage of the brand’s homeland and pays tribute to the artists who create sculptures of timeless beauty through precision craftsmanship and attention to detail. To a large extent, their ability to produce high-quality, emotive works of art from simple, clear shapes chimes with the fundamental values of the Czech car brand, whose vehicles harmoniously combine aesthetics and functionality.

With this awareness of tradition and heritage, ŠKODA has developed a design language that distinguishes the brand and has already been applied to numerous concept studies. Charting its progress from the ŠKODA VISION D design study in 2011 through to the ŠKODA VISION C (2014) and ŠKODA VISION S (2016) concepts reveals a continuous development that is also reflected in the appearance of the brand’s most recent models and which will also decisively shape design at ŠKODA in future. In the near future, another concept study will enable ŠKODA to underline the constant evolution of the ŠKODA DESIGN.

A short video about ŠKODA’s crystal design can be watched here: https://youtu.be/JRtCT91pNnc

