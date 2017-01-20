SKF’s year-end results to be published on 2 February 2017

The SKF Group will publish its full year results on 2 February 2017 and welcomes investors, analysts and members of the media to take part in a conference call, which will be held in English, at 14:00 (CET), 13:00 (UK Time).

The join the conference call, please dial-in using the following details at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

SE: +46 8 5352 6408

UK: +44 20 7136 2051

US: +1 718 354 1158

Please inform the operator that you wish to take part in the SKF conference call.

The SKF Group’s results for the full year 2016 will be published around 13:00 (CET). All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group’s website: http://investors.skf.com/quarterlyreporting

