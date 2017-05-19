SKF to showcase total system solutions at AWEA Windpower 2017

SKF will be using the American Wind Power Association’s key annual event, AWEA WindPower 2017 to showcase its proven sector capabilities and promote a unique ‘Total System’ approach that combines seals, bearings, condition monitoring and auto-lubrication technology in an all-encompassing solution to wind turbine drive train design and maintenance issues.

SKF will be revealing its latest innovation in turbine main shaft bearings – a newly designed self-aligning spherical roller bearing that delivers outstanding performance and reliability to meet service life needs in excess of 25 years.

SKF’s standard spherical roller bearings are already the most used bearing type in wind turbine main shaft arrangements, with more than 100,000 installations worldwide. The new bearings, feature improved radial and axial robustness, making them even more suitable for wind turbine applications. An optimised internal geometry and improved lubrication capabilities can also ensure lower contact pressures and enhanced load carrying capacity.

Condition based maintenance of wind turbine drive trains is a key contributor to achieving long and reliable service life. As part of its Total System solution, SKF will also be showing its recently launched Multilog IMx-8 – an innovative eight-channel version of the highly popular Multilog IMx machine health monitoring system platform and SKF’s most compact, easy-to-use machine health tool to date. The IMx-8 is Internet-enabled, providing remotely accessible machine health data in real time for expert analysis.

Rounding off the exhibit will be auto-lubrication systems for wind turbines that SKF has developed in close collaboration with its customers. These include the single line Lincoln P623-S and progressive P623-M electrically operated pumps that can withstand the effects of electromagnetic pulses such as lightning strikes. These automatic lubrication systems respond in real-time to the on-site condition monitoring data, resulting in timely and precise delivery of lubricants as and when they are needed.

AWEA WindPower 2017 takes place at Anaheim, California, US, 22-25 May. SKF will be exhibiting in Hall C at Booth 2664.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.