SKF releases next-generation electromechanical linear actuators

Making its debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, an efficient and powerful new range of electromechanical linear actuators from SKF is set to provide viable replacements for many more hydraulics applications in construction vehicles and agricultural machinery.

SKF has substantially increased the thrust and holding force of its CAHB electro-mechanical linear actuators, as well as achieving a marked improvement in the sealing of these units, from IP66S to IP69K/66M (with Gore automotive vent). Three new products – CAHB-20E, CAHB-21E and CAHB-22E – offer more than double the rated load compared with previous CAHB designs, to deliver a maximum thrust of 10,000N and a holding force of up to 20,000N, ensuring maximum operational safety.

This vastly improved performance means that the new CAHB-E series is now a viable drop-in replacement for many more hydraulically actuated systems in agricultural and construction equipment, reducing the complexity of existing hydraulic circuits, improving operational efficiency and reliability, simplifying installation and ongoing maintenance, and introducing new levels of speed and precision.

The new series offers additional benefits, including an optional manual override with integrated hand crank that enables the units to be adjusted without power or need for special tools, plus optional absolute or incremental position feedback. The new actuators are also more compact, maintaining stroke length while featuring a shorter retracted length.

The CAHB-2XE series is the latest addition to SKF’s BeyondZero customer solutions, which are designed to bring significant environmental benefits to customers. The CAHB-2XE series saves as much as 20 % of the energy required by alternative hydraulically actuated systems. It requires no consumables such as hydraulic oil and seals and is therefore a much cleaner, leak-free, more cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution for OEMs and machine builders.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 takes place March 7-11 at Las Vegas, USA. Visitors will find SKF at Booth N13266.

