Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > SKF invests in roller manufacturing in China

SKF invests in roller manufacturing in China

January 16, 2017

SKF is investing SEK 70 million in developing roller manufacturing capabilities in Dalian, China. The investment will improve utilisation of the Group’s global manufacturing capacity and strengthen SKF’s service capabilities in China.

Patrick Tong, President, Industrial Sales Asia, says: “Developing our roller manufacturing capabilities in China is a strategically important step. It allows us to better utilise our existing manufacturing footprint and strengthens our position on the Chinese market, through improved lead-times and customer responsiveness.”

The investment in Dalian has already commenced and manufacturing of rollers will be ramped up during 2017.

