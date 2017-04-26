SKF Explorer single row angular contact ball bearings for high speeds

SKF’s Explorer high performance, long-life bearings range now includes an improved single row angular contact ball bearing that delivers a number of benefits for designers and operators of screw compressors, pumps and gearboxes seeking to reduce the total cost of ownership of this equipment through improved reliability and energy efficiency.

Featuring a redesigned brass cage that delivers reduced noise and vibration levels and improved robustness, the new 40° contact angle bearings significantly increase the limiting speed up to 30 % compared to the previous design.

The new cage geometry and the use of stronger brass material reduce cage contact forces and increase cage strength, ensuring greater tolerance of shock loads and vibration, while delivering the significantly higher speed capability even under severe operating conditions.

In addition to the redesigned 40° contact angle, a new contact angle of 25° is also offered, giving the bearing a further 20% increase in speed over that of the 40° version, while enabling higher radial loads to be accommodated. In each case, the ball-to-cage contact arrangement allows cooler running and greater temperature stability, while noise and vibration levels are reduced by 15% in both the 40° and 25° versions. Sealed variants of these bearings are also available for applications that may be more difficult to maintain, preventing contaminants from entering the bearing during installation and subsequent operation.

Bearing arrangements that include a 40° contact angle unit taking the main load with a 25° unit acting as a back-up bearing offer improved robustness for applications where the axial load is predominantly in one direction, resulting in longer service life.

SKF Explorer class bearings are the result of years of development and accrued expertise in bearing design, tribology, metallurgy, lubrication and machining techniques. The new 40° and 25° SKF Explorer class single row angular contact ball bearings are an attractive option for operators of screw compressors, pumps and gearboxes seeking cooler running, more energy efficient and longer life bearings that will ultimately set their products apart from the competition.

