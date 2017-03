Today after the publication of the invitation for the Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2017, Sika AG has received an additional agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH). SWH requests that with Jacques Bischoff another representative of SWH be elected to the Board of Directors of Sika AG.

The Board of Directors will examine the additional proposal and will comment in due time.

