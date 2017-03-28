Siemens Mechanical Drives honors Schaeffler with 2016 Supplier Award

Schaeffler was awarded the 2016 Siemens Mechanical Drives Supplier Award in the quality category for its outstanding quality and exceptional collaboration with Siemens Mechanical Drives in Bocholt (Germany) on February 7, 2017. The decisive factors were the excellent delivery quality and coordinated and transparent communication processes.

Siemens, the leading high-tech company, has presented Schaeffler with the 2016 Siemens Mechanical Drives Supplier Award in the quality category during its Supplier Days. The award honors the successful long-term collaboration between the two companies and was presented for the outstanding quality of the large number of rolling bearings that Schaeffler supplies to Siemens Mechanical Drives each year.

“This award is the result of the exceptional collaboration between two companies, which place equal importance on an outstanding level of quality. We would like to express our thanks for this award on behalf of all employees” said Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO at Schaeffler Industrial. In addition to the excellent quality of Schaeffler rolling bearings, communication was also a significant factor for Siemens Mechanical Drives in awarding the prize, which was presented in Bocholt by Elke Antosch, Head of Quality at Siemens Mechanical Drives to Christian Zeidlhack, Vice President Global Key Account Management at Schaeffler Industrial and Sven Wiechert, Sector Quality Management at Schaeffler Industrial.

The close and coordinated collaboration in all process steps and defined change management have always been Schaeffler’s success factors for customer satisfaction. Siemens Mechanical Drives, therefore, especially praised the excellent cooperation in numerous audits and technical meetings, and the fast processing of inquiries of all kinds.

The manufacture of gearboxes for wind turbines is the main area of application for Schaeffler bearings, which are also used in a large number of other industrial applications by Siemens Mechanical Drives. These include oil and gas transport, mining, as well as the water and waste water industry.

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of energy-efficient and resource-saving technologies, Siemens Mechanical Drives relies on the quality of Schaeffler rolling bearings, which are largely manufactured in Brasov (Romania) and Nanjing (China). An outstanding level of quality and reliability is made possible by adherence to stringent specifications and close monitoring of different production steps. Schaeffler has, for example, introduced its own Wind Power Standard (WPOS) for rolling bearings used in wind turbines, which applies to all products and processes used in manufacturing. State-of-the-art calculation and simulation programs ensure that optimum designs for bearings in wind power applications are produced.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.