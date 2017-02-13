Seventh heaven for Vauxhall in Top Employers roll call

Vauxhall Motors has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute for its exceptional employee offerings, for the seventh year in a row.

The annual, international research, undertaken by the Top Employers Institute, recognises leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation, and which strive to continuously optimise employment practices. Vauxhall has been awarded the exclusive Top Employers United Kingdom 2017 Certification.

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. It has just announced the results of this year’s research into the employee conditions of organisations in the UK. Vauxhall is one of the organisations to achieve the Top Employers United Kingdom 2017 Certification, and is delighted to be officially recognised as a leading employer.

Crucial to the Top Employers Certification is the completion of a stringent research process, and meeting the required standard in order to achieve the Certification. To further reinforce the validity of the process, all answers were independently audited, meaning this research has verified Vauxhall Motors’ outstanding employee conditions and earned them a coveted spot among a select group of certified Companies.

The Top Employers Institute assessed Vauxhall’s employee offerings on the following criteria:

Talent Strategy

Workforce Planning

On-boarding

Learning & Development

Performance Management

Leadership Development

Career & Succession Management

Compensation & Benefits

Culture

James Gooding, UK Country Manager, Top Employers Institute said: “Optimal employee conditions ensure that people can develop themselves personally and professionally. Our comprehensive research concluded that Vauxhall provides an outstanding employment environment and offers a wide range of creative initiatives, from secondary benefits and working conditions, to performance-management programmes that are well thought out and truly aligned with the culture of their company.”

Rory Harvey, Chairman and Managing Director, Vauxhall said: “Endorsement from the Top Employers Institute, as external assessors of our people and our policies, is proof of our commitment to our employees and I am proud to be part of an organisation that has this commitment. Our staff are dedicated to the success of Vauxhall in the UK and we want to recognise and reward them by making sure Vauxhall is a great place to work.”

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, please visit: www.top-employers.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.