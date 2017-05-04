Sensata Technologies announces live webcast of presentation at Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that Paul Vasington, Executive Vice President and CFO, will speak to the investment community at the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 9th at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors can access both the live webcast and the replay of the presentation by clicking on the “Webcasts & Presentations” hyperlink on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website: http://investors.sensata.com.

