Sensata Technologies announces live webcast of presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 global technology conference

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that Martha Sullivan, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 6th at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested investors can access both the live webcast and the replay of the presentation by clicking on the “Webcasts & Presentations” hyperlink on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website: http://investors.sensata.com.

