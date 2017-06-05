Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > Sensata Technologies announces live webcast of presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 global technology conference

Sensata Technologies announces live webcast of presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 global technology conference

June 5, 2017

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that Martha Sullivan, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 6th at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested investors can access both the live webcast and the replay of the presentation by clicking on the “Webcasts & Presentations” hyperlink on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website:  http://investors.sensata.com.

 

